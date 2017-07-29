Sketch released after jogger grabbed in River Heights

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have released a sketch of a suspect after a female jogger was grabbed in River Heights.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 12 while the woman was jogging near Lindsay Street and Corydon Avenue.

A man motioned to her as if he was asking for the time and then began to follow her.

He grabbed the woman and attempted to assault her but she was able to break free and flee, sustaining minor injuries.

The suspect is described as 5’9″ inches tall and approximately 190-200 pounds with an athletic build.

He had short black hair, was clean shaven and was wearing a dark blue shirt with a white stripe down the side with dark pants and dark running shoes.

He was also wearing sunglasses, a silver chain and a square electronic watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or 204-786-TIPS