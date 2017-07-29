Victim in North Point Douglas homicide identified
WINNIPEG — The victim of a homicide in North Point Douglas Thursday evening has been identified by police.
Rohn Conan Abraham ,29, was killed at a home in the 100-block of Euclid Avenue.
Abraham was stabbed along with a 31-year-old woman.
Both were rushed to hospital in critical condition but the woman survived.
Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to call 204-986-6508 or 204-786-TIPS.
