July 29, 2017 1:22 pm

Victim in North Point Douglas homicide identified

By Reporter  Global News

Police have identified Rohn Conan Abraham as the victim in Thursday's North Point Douglas homicide.

WINNIPEG — The victim of a homicide in North Point Douglas Thursday evening has been identified by police.

Rohn Conan Abraham ,29, was killed at a home in the 100-block of Euclid Avenue.

Abraham was stabbed along with a 31-year-old woman.

Both were rushed to hospital in critical condition but the woman survived.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to call 204-986-6508 or 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police

