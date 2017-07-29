Victim in North Point Douglas homicide identified

WINNIPEG — The victim of a homicide in North Point Douglas Thursday evening has been identified by police.

Rohn Conan Abraham ,29, was killed at a home in the 100-block of Euclid Avenue.

Abraham was stabbed along with a 31-year-old woman.

Both were rushed to hospital in critical condition but the woman survived.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to call 204-986-6508 or 204-786-TIPS.