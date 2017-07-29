Fire destroys 2 homes in Terrebonne

Two homes were destroyed after an early morning fire in Terrebonne, northeast of Montreal.

Eric Harnois, division chief with the Terrebonne fire department told Global News the blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in a home on Croissant du Chenal, before spreading to a neighbouring residence.

The fire started outside the home, before spreading to the attic, Harnois said.

Some 30 firefighters from Terrebonne tackled the blaze, with assistance from Blainville and Repentigny firefighters.

No one was injured in the fire.

Four people in the two homes made it out safely, thanks to a passerby who saw the flames and alerted the residents inside.

“The people were able to evacuate, thanks to a citizen,” he said.

The estimated damage to both residences is $600,000.

“The first home is a complete loss,” Harnois said, adding the second home is 80 per cent damaged.

The blaze has been deemed accidental.

“It started in the electrical panel,” Harnois said.

The Red Cross has taken both families in charge and is assisting them in finding temporary accommodations.

Harnois said both homes were insured.