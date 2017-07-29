Surrey RCMP searching for missing man

Surrey RCMP is asking for your help to find a missing man who never showed up to work, and hasn’t been heard from since Friday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Somera Ram Prajapat left the Newton area of Surrey yesterday, and was last seen around 3 p.m. near 96 Ave. and King George Blvd.

His family say it’s highly unusual for him not to return home, and he has no history of going missing.

He’s described as 5 ft. 3 inches tall, approximately 100 lbs with a black beard and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

He doesn’t have a cell phone with him and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Prajapat is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crimestoppers.