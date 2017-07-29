Crime
‘Crossbow Killer’ Brett Ryan sentenced to life in prison

Brett Ryan, 35, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with a crossbow-related attack in east-end Toronto on Aug. 25, 2016.

A judge sentenced the “Crossbow Killer” to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the 2016 killing of his family members.

On Friday, 36-year-old Brett Ryan pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder in the death of his 66-year-old mother Susan and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his  brothers Christopher, 42, and Leigh, 28, the Toronto Sun reports.

Crown attorneys say a plea bargain was negotiated to avoid three first degree charges which would have left Ryan with a 75-year wait for a chance at parole.

The case made headlines when it happened due to the crossbow being used as the murder weapon.

Ryan admitted in court his motive for the killing was to keep his family members from exposing his criminal past.

Ryan was previously dubbed the “Fake Beard Bandit” by police for his involvement in a string of bank robberies that started in October 2007.

