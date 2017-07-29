Crime
Suspicious package investigation closes portion of Main Street East for hours

A section of Main Street East was closed off for hours on Friday while police investigated two suspicious packages.

Hamilton police say a Canada Post worker discovered the first package in a mailbox at Cameron Street and called in the report at around 11:30 a.m.

The second package was discovered a short time later in a mailbox near Huxley Avenue.

The Hamilton police explosive disposal unit detonated the Huxley Avenue package at about 5:00 p.m. and the Cameron Street package was detonated at about 9:30 p.m.

Police re-opened the stretch of road from the Queenston Traffic Circle to Ottawa Street North at around 11:00 p.m.

Hamilton police say the investigation is ongoing but there is no risk to public safety at this time.

