16-year-old confirmed dead after being rescued from Twin Falls, an area of ‘extreme danger’

A 16-year-old boy has been confirmed dead by the RCMP after he was reportedly found face down and unconscious in the waters of Twin Falls, a popular swimming and picnic area in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon.

Firefighters carried out a rope rescue for the teenage boy and took him to paramedics, who performed CPR and took him to hospital, Global News has confirmed.

Coverage of Lynn Canyon on Globalnews.ca:

The boy, who is from the U.S., was found in a dangerous area that’s popular among outdoor adventurers.

Twin Falls is located near the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge. There are two waterfalls and a “raging river” in the area, with a short wooden bridge that goes across it.

It’s an outdoor spot where signage warns people of “extreme danger,” and says that many lives have been lost there.