Canada
July 28, 2017 11:26 pm
Updated: July 29, 2017 12:27 am

16-year-old confirmed dead after being rescued from Twin Falls, an area of ‘extreme danger’

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Fri, Jul 28: A teens condition isn’t known after he was reportedly found unconscious, face down in the waters of Twin Falls, a popular swimming and picnic area in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon.

A A

A 16-year-old boy has been confirmed dead by the RCMP after he was reportedly found face down and unconscious in the waters of Twin Falls, a popular swimming and picnic area in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon.

Firefighters carried out a rope rescue for the teenage boy and took him to paramedics, who performed CPR and took him to hospital, Global News has confirmed.

Coverage of Lynn Canyon on Globalnews.ca:

The boy, who is from the U.S., was found in a dangerous area that’s popular among outdoor adventurers.

Twin Falls is located near the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge. There are two waterfalls and a “raging river” in the area, with a short wooden bridge that goes across it.

It’s an outdoor spot where signage warns people of “extreme danger,” and says that many lives have been lost there.

A sign warning of extreme danger at Twin Falls in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon.

Global News/Rumina Daya
  • With files from Rumina Daya

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
face down teen twin fall
lynn canyon teen found
Twin Falls
twin falls boy
twin falls teen
twin falls teen face down
twin falls teen found face down

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News