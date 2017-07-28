Traffic
July 28, 2017 10:47 pm

10-year-old cyclist hit by vehicle in Coaldale

By

A 10-year-old boy on a bike was involved in a collision with a van in Coaldale, Alta. Friday, July 28, 2017.

Elaine Van Rootselaar, Global News
A A

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

It happened at around 7 p.m. Friday in Coaldale on 16 Street at 20 Avenue.

Police tell Global News the 10-year-old boy was riding his bike alone, heading south on 16 Street when he was struck by a westbound van.

The child, who was wearing a helmet, was found conscious by emergency responders and was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, but his condition is not known.

RCMP said speed was not a factor and the driver of the van had the right of way at the time of the collision.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
10 year old cyclist
coaldale
Coaldale cyclist collision
Coaldale cyclist hit
Coaldale traffic
cyclist hit by vehicle
Southern Alberta cyclist
Southern Alberta RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News