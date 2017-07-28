10-year-old cyclist hit by vehicle in Coaldale

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

It happened at around 7 p.m. Friday in Coaldale on 16 Street at 20 Avenue.

Police tell Global News the 10-year-old boy was riding his bike alone, heading south on 16 Street when he was struck by a westbound van.

The child, who was wearing a helmet, was found conscious by emergency responders and was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, but his condition is not known.

RCMP said speed was not a factor and the driver of the van had the right of way at the time of the collision.