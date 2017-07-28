Kingston Krossfire preparing for the Ontario Intermediate Girls Lacrosse Championships

The Ontario Girls Intermediate Lacrosse Championships in Whitby begin on August the 8th and the Kingston Krossfire are trying to win their third consecutive provincial title.

In 2015, the Krossfire won the Intermediate ‘C’ championship. Last year they claimed the title in the ‘B’ division and this time around they’re after the Ontario ‘A’ championship which would be an incredible three-year run.

“I think we’re ready to go,” said fifth-year player Taylor-Pain Tabobandung. The veteran defender says they’re prepared for any situation.

First year forward Mary Frost says it’s what they’ve been waiting for all year long.

When the Krossfire formed six years ago they were one of the worst teams in Ontario. Now they’re one of the best, gaining the respect from their opponents across the province.

The Krossfire enter the championship tournament as the number 2 seed.

Coach Rob Neil says they’ve come a long way in a short period of time and a three-peat would be an incredible accomplishment.