Foodie Friday: Blueberry Zabaglione

Each week, we’re joined by cookbook author and president and founder of The Gourmet Warehouse Caren McSherry with a recipe to help you up your game in the kitchen and wow your dinner party guests.

This week we take a look at a traditional zabaglione, which uses only three simple ingredients, egg yolk, sugar, and marsala wine.

The proportions are one whole yolk to one tablespoon of berry sugar and one fluid ounce of Marsala wine.

If you have a copper mixing bowl I encourage you to use it as the minerals in the copper coaxes the eggs to a larger volume. Similar results can be achieved in a stainless steel bowl, you just have to whisk a little harder.

What you need

6 large egg yolks

6 Tbsp berry sugar

6 fluid ounces (3/4 cup) Marsala wine

How to do it

Place your copper or stainless steel bowl over a pot of boiling water, creating a double boiler, just bigger.

Whisk the yolks and sugar in the bowl until the mixture is thick.

Slowly add the Marsala whisking the entire time. The mixture will foam and thicken further.

Using a glass wine or champagne flute, layer the blueberries with the warm Zabaglione alternating to the top. This can be eaten right away or is equally as good chilled or at room temperature.

Serves 4