Special unit gang cops in Kelowna to keep the peace at Center of Gravity festival

They may not be in the party mood but RCMP officers will be attending this weekend’s Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna.

The Mounties say they’ve been preparing for several months for the bash at City Park that attracts thousands of people for music and sporting events.

Officers with the provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team have been brought in to assist local police “to help make sure that their presence is felt by those who may want to risk the public’s safety” states a news release.

The gang unit cops will also be participating in boat patrols on Okanagan Lake.

“The RCMP’s primary concern will of course be safety on the water, however, the officers will also ensure that boat operators are abiding by boating laws, rules and regulations,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Patrols will also target impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers.

O’Donaghey says RCMP will have zero tolerance for illegal drugs, open liquor, public intoxication and other disturbing or violent behaviour.