Westside road near West Kelowna closed twice a day for construction blasting

Travellers using Westside Road along Okanagan Lake north of West Kelowna can expect lengthy delays until further notice.

Starting Monday, the road will be closed two times a day for construction work about 11 kilometres north of the Highway 97 junction.

The rock blasting delays are from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

There will not be a closure on the afternoon of Friday, August 4th.

In 2014, the provincial government announced about $45 million will be spent over several years to widen and straighten sections of the winding road.