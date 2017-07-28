Traffic
July 28, 2017 6:20 pm

Westside road near West Kelowna closed twice a day for construction blasting

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Westside Road challenges drivers with its narrow, winding sections.

A A

Travellers using Westside Road along Okanagan Lake north of West Kelowna can expect lengthy delays until further notice.

Starting Monday, the road will be closed two times a day for construction work about 11 kilometres north of the Highway 97 junction.

The rock blasting delays are from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

There will not be a closure on the afternoon of Friday, August 4th.

In 2014, the provincial government announced about $45 million will be spent over several years to widen and straighten sections of the winding road.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 97
Highways Ministry
Okanagan
rock blasting
West Kelowna
westside road construction
westside road delays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News