Police identify 26-year-old Mount Brydges woman as victim of Glendon Drive crash

Strathroy-Caradoc police have identified a 26-year-old Mount Brydges woman as the victim of Thursday’s deadly crash on Glendon Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene along Glendon at Troops Road in the Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc around 10:30 a.m. for a collision involving a car and a farm tractor.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but police said it occurred when an eastbound car coming over the nearby train overpass struck the middle of a 53-foot trailer that was being hauled by a farm tractor. The tractor had been pulling onto the roadway from Troops and was turning to head westbound on Glendon, police said.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, identified Friday as Rachel Joris, 26, of Mount Brydges, was extricated from the vehicle and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased, police said.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).