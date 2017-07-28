Canadian Navy warship procurement on track as companies ready draft designs: feds

OTTAWA – Federal procurement officials say several companies are participating in a competition to design new warships for the navy, proof that the $60-billion project remains on course.

The federal government launched a competition last fall asking some of the world’s largest defence and shipbuilding firms to design a potential replacement for the navy’s frigates and destroyers.

But the process has been plagued with questions and concerns, not least of which is that companies don’t currently know when their final designs are actually due.

READ MORE: Halifax shipyard says warship ‘gap’ could result in layoffs without federal help

Now procurement officials are pushing back, telling The Canadian Press that at least three companies have submitted draft bids to make sure they are on the right track.

The officials say the fact so many companies have voluntarily asked for feedback is a positive sign, and sets the stage for a strong finish to the competition.

As for a final deadline, the officials say it’s too early to know, though they hope to announce a date soon.