Police search for man seen flying drone on Canada Day in Calgary

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was operating an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Canada Day. Investigators say he’s the same man who was flying a drone on two other occasions this year—including one incident near the airport in which police said it “posed a danger to manned aircraft.”

Police said he was seen flying the large drone from a green space near 1201 Crescent Rd. N.E. at about 11:30 p.m. on July 1.

Police describe him as middle-aged with black hair, wearing light-coloured clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the traffic section office at 403-567-4000 or email uav@calgarypolice.ca. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.