July 28, 2017 2:52 pm

Halifax police looking for man in connection with assault of a 35-year-old woman

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax police have released this image of a suspect in an assault at Randy's Pizza on July 2, 2017

Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police have released the photo of a man they’re looking for in an assault that left a 35-year-old woman with head and facial injuries.

According to police, the assault occurred in the early morning of July 2, at Randy’s Pizza on Agricola Street.

Police responded to the scene at 1:19 a.m. to find the injured woman. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as a light-skinned black man with short hair.

He stands approximately 6′ tall and was wearing dark pants, a white shirt and dark jacket at the time of the incident.

Police don’t believe the man and woman know each other.

Police are requesting anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or by calling Crime Stoppers.

