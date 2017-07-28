Terry Fox would turn 59 today; Darrell Fox marks birthday with emotional interview

Terry Fox passed away from cancer on June 28, 1981 at the age of 22. July 28 marks what would have been his 59 birthday.

In an emotional interview on CKNW’s, The Jon McComb Show, Terry’s brother Darrell Fox described what his brother would be like if he was still alive.

“He was very humble and determined as we all know and [he was] giving, I think those qualities would still exist if Terry were still around and celebrating his 59th birthday.”

LISTEN: Terry Fox’s brother Darrell speaks to Jon McComb

At only 18-years-old, Fox was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, and forced to have his right leg amputated above the knee.

After seeing the suffering of cancer patients, Terry decided to organize his Marathon of Hope and run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

After 18 months and running over 5,000 kilometres to prepare, Fox started his run in St. John’s, Newfoundland on Apr. 12, 1980.

Terry was joined by Darrell and his friend, Doug Alward, as he ran across the country.

READ MORE: New Westminster woman shares letters from Terry Fox for the first time

Darrell Fox said he knew that he knew was witnessing something that people would never forget.

“I was having the time of my life because I was witnessing not only Terry run, but I was witnessing a nation embrace my brother and it was the greatest ride that I will ever be on.”

But on Sept.1, after 143 days and 5,373 kilometres, Terry was forced to stop running outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario because the cancer had appeared in his lungs.

He passed away less than a year later.

Darrell said that Terry’s run is still vivid in his mind.

“It doesn’t seem like it was 37 years ago. We as family members live and breathe this every day of our Lives, so it’s a constant. Terry is still 21 or 22-years-old to us and we are still reflecting on the Marathon of Hope every day.”

Terry ended up raising a total of $24.17 million for cancer research.

WATCH: Tour Royal BC Museum's Terry Fox exhibit

In 2014, the B.C. government legislated a day in Terry Fox’s name. The second Sunday after Labour Day is now officially known as Terry Fox Day.

Every year, millions of people in close to 25 countries participate in The Terry Fox Run.