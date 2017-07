RCMP have charged a 16 year-old boy with second degree murder in the death of a Gimli teen.

On Tuesday RCMP were called to the lakeside town after an 18 year-old was found injured on Second Ave., just one block from the beach.

RCMP have not released a cause of death.

Police said the suspect is also from Gimli.