Eskimos and Lions square off in a first place battle tonight

It’s Week 6 of the 2017 CFL season and the stage is set for an early season marquee matchup featuring two of the best teams from the Western Division. On Friday night, it’s the 4-0 Edmonton Eskimos against the 4-1 B.C. Lions on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Both teams are riding four game win streaks. The winner of the game will take over first place in the West. If the Eskimos win, they will win the season series by virtue of their 30-27 victory over the Lions in the season-opener back on June 24 in Vancouver.

Quarterback Mike Reilly said it’s rare to have such an important game so early in the regular season.

“It’s definitely a big game, bigger than most games are this early in the season in regards to where it can place you in the standings,” Reilly said. “Two teams on four game winning streaks playing against each other, that doesn’t happen very often in general let alone this early in the season.”

The Eskimos won their fourth straight game to start the season thanks to a 31-28 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week at Tim Horton’s Field.

Reilly passed for 350 yards and threw three touchdowns. He’s led the Eskimos to three game winning drives in the fourth quarter which is the most in the CFL. Reilly has seven touchdown passes to no interceptions. Receiver Brandon Zylstra recorded eight catches for 113 yards for his third 100 yard receiving game of the season.

The Eskimos would like to shore up their pass protection tonight; the team has given up quarterback pressures of 38 per cent in each of their last two games, and Mike Reilly has been sacked seven times.

The task of protecting Reilly will be more of a challenge without the services of offensive lineman Simeon Rottier who has been placed on the six-game injured list. Third year Eskimo and 2015 first round pick Danny Groulx will get the start at left guard. Defensive back Garry Peters was suspended one game by the CFL for making contact with an official during last week’s game in Hamilton. Mercy Maston will start at weak-side halfback.

Linebacker Blair Smith (hand) and running back Kendial Lawrence (lower-body) have both been placed on the six-game injured list. 2017 3rd round pick Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga will make his first CFL start at WIL linebacker. He’s also tied for the Eskimos lead in special teams tackles with receiver Natey Adjei with seven. Defensive back Chris Edwards will handle kick-offs while running back Travon Van along with Brandon Zylstra will handle punts. Defensive tackle Mike Moore comes off the practice roster to replace fellow D-lineman Da’Quann Bowers who is on the one-game injured list. Linebacker Terrance Bullitt and offensive lineman Jacob Ruby and J.S. Roy have been activated to the 46-man roster.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: Travon Van

Offensive Line: Joel Figueroa-Danny Groulx-Justin Sorensen-Matt O’Donnell-Tony Washington

Receivers: Vidal Hazelton-Bryant Mitchell-Cory Watson-Brandon Zylstra-Duke Williams

Defence

Defensive Line: Marcus Howard-Euclid Cummings-Almondo Sewell-Odell Willis

Linebackers: Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga-Korey Jones-Kenny Ladler

Defensive Backs: Johnny Adams-Mercy Maston-Neil King-Brandyn Thompson-Arjen Colquhoun

The Lions have won four straight games with two games seeing veteran and 2011 Most Outstanding Player Travis Lulay at the helm. Lulay took over for Jonathon Jennings who injured his shoulder on the first play from scrimmage in Hamilton almost three weeks ago. Lulay has recorded back-to-back 400 yard passing games including 404 yards in last week’s 45-42 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Lions have scored 86 points in their last two games.

