Ottawa plans school feasibility study for Curve Lake First Nation

The federal government is funding a school feasibility study for Curve Lake First Nation.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says Ottawa will provide $145,000 to explore possible expansion of Curve Lake First Nation School. She made the announcement Friday morning at the Curve Lake Cenotaph. Curve Lake is 35 kilometres north of Peterborough, Ont.

“This study will identify the best approach to ensure that the First Nation has the highest quality learning environment for its youth,” states a press release.

READ MORE: Reserve schools failing Canada’s aboriginal students: study

Curve Lake First Nation School – in a building more than 40 years old – has operated since 1995. The school serves junior kindergarten to Grade 3 students. Most older students attend schools in nearby Lakefield or Peterborough.

Bennett was joined by Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, Minister of Status of Women.

Curve Lake First Nation and its Chief Phyllis Williams have long been lobbying Ottawa for a water treatment plant, estimated to cost $25 million. On Wednesday Bennett announced $9.2 million for a new water treatment system at White Bear First Nation near Regina, Sask.

— More details to come