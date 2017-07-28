Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood buy wedding gifts for fans

Married country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are sharing the love by handing out wedding gifts to fans.

Jamie and Jude Blanchard attended Brooks’ concert in Lafayette, La., last month with a sign that read: “Best Week Ever. Garth this Friday, our wedding next Friday.”

Brooks noticed the sign and serenaded the couple with To Make You Feel My Love.

He also asked if they wanted anything off their wedding registry, and Jamie passed along a wedding invitation to the stage.

The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports a pair of lounge chairs, a KitchenAid mixer and other items from the stars showed up at the Blanchards’ door.

Jamie took to Facebook to share pictures of the delivery, writing, “Jude and I received wedding gifts from #GarthBrooks today!!! It’s way more than we ever expected and I’m still in disbelief that this whole experience ever occurred.”

This month, Brooks and Yearwood also offered to pay for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at their Oklahoma City show.

Brooks fan Drew Bargsley proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea Townsend during the song, Unanswered Prayers and she said yes.

The singer stopped his performance when he saw the commotion around the newly engaged couple.

“Drew, did you have this planned out or something?” Brooks asked Barglsey.

“For three months,” Bargsley shouted back.

“Chelsea, where do you want to go on your honeymoon?” Brooks asked

Townsend revealed that she didn’t know where she wanted to go yet.

“Tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it,” Brooks told the couple.

The crowd began to cheer loudly for the proposal and Brooks’ generous honeymoon offer.

Brooks revealed the news to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, on stage that night.

“I said, if they want to go to Hawaii then we’re paying for it,” Brooks said to Yearwood.

“Sure, congratulations! But nobody else can get engaged tonight,” Yearwood quipped.

—With files from the Associated Press