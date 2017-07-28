London’s Western Fair excluding Fire Ball ride after deadly incident at Ohio State Fair

This year’s edition of the Western Fair is not expected to feature a popular thrill ride that’s being pulled from operation around the world following a tragedy in Ohio.

An investigation is underway after one person died and seven others were hurt when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday night.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the spinning, swinging machine to break apart and send riders flying through the air, leaving 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell dead.

WARNING: Above video contains disturbing images not suitable for all viewers. Shocking amateur video shows moment of deadly accident at Ohio State Fair.

Records show the ride passed a 35-point inspection the morning of the incident, with four inspectors signing off on it.

Still, the Dutch manufacturer of the ride, KMG, has requested all carnivals and fairs cease operating the ride until further notice. The company was not involved in maintaining the ride at the Ohio State Fair.

The Fire Ball has been featured at past editions of the Western Fair and was scheduled to be part of this year’s event.

However, chief operating officer of the Western Fair District, Mike Woods, told AM980 their midway operator plans to follow the directive from KMG.

“The operator of the ride coming to Western Fair is different from the ride operator in Ohio, but I believe North American Midway [Entertainment] as a precautionary measure along with other fairs that are happening right now, are taking the approach that it’s going to be offline and we fully support that,” he said.

Woods adds they’re following the situation closely.

“If there are events that change the outcome of that, that suggests there’s a reason to have it, we would certainly give it consideration, but yes, we would be in full agreement that that ride would not happen here at Western Fair until such time that we understood that it was a safe ride,” he said.

This year’s Western Fair runs from Sept. 8 to 17.