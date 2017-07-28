Crime
July 28, 2017 7:17 am

Police investigating at North Point Douglas home

Winnipeg police are investigating at a North Point Douglas home Friday morning.

Police tape is blocking off a few neighbouring houses around a home on the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene before 8 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning the police identification unit was on scene investigating.

Police wouldn’t say if anyone was injured or what they were investigating.

More to come.

The Winnipeg police identification unit is on scene investigating at a North Point Douglas home.

Global News

