Police investigating at North Point Douglas home
Winnipeg police are investigating at a North Point Douglas home Friday morning.
Police tape is blocking off a few neighbouring houses around a home on the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.
Officers were called to the scene before 8 p.m. on Thursday. By Friday morning the police identification unit was on scene investigating.
Police wouldn’t say if anyone was injured or what they were investigating.
More to come.
