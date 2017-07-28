B.C. addictions minister witnesses overdose on the Downtown Eastside

B.C. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy witnessed an overdose at a prevention site during a visit to the front lines of the opioid crisis on the Downtown Eastside Thursday.

Overdose Prevention Society founder Sarah Blyth said Minister Darcy was visiting the area when volunteers had to help someone.

Coverage of the opioid crisis on Globalnews.ca:

“She got to see it in a real way, which is always very traumatic for people because to see people on the verge of may be losing their lives is really one of the most stressful things one can go through,” Blyth said.

“It’s a shocking thing to experience, and you can really only understand something if you’ve been there. Although it’s unfortunate, every overdose is unfortunate. It’s terrible that we have to go through them all day.”

READ MORE: Vancouver overdose calls skyrocket in June, slight downturn in deaths

Blyth said she’s thankful that the minister visited, adding that she discussed steps to help resolve long-term issues that prompt people to turn to drugs.

Blyth says it’s good for people in the neighbourhood to see Darcy there so that they see they aren’t being ignored, and can hope for help from the province.

Minister Darcy has not yet responded to a request for comment.