July 28, 2017 12:17 am

Incident downtown Calgary shuts down Ctrain

By Reporter and Anchor  Global News

Police shut down several streets near Olympic Plaza following reports of a man who barricaded himself inside a building

Calgary police responded to reports that a man barricaded himself inside a building near Olympic Plaza Thursday evening.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene around 9 p.m.

As a result, police closed several blocks of MacLeod Trail and Ctrains were not running in the downtown core.

More details to come…
