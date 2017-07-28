Incident downtown Calgary shuts down Ctrain
A A
Calgary police responded to reports that a man barricaded himself inside a building near Olympic Plaza Thursday evening.
Emergency crews arrived to the scene around 9 p.m.
As a result, police closed several blocks of MacLeod Trail and Ctrains were not running in the downtown core.
More details to come…
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.