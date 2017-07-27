Child riding bicycle seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in north Etobicoke

A young boy riding a bike was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in north Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Emergency officials received a call for a child struck at Kingsview Boulevard and York Road after 8 p.m.

COLLISION

Kingsview Blvd and York Rd, report of a child struck, vehicle then into a pole, no info as to extent of injuries #GO1351225 ^cb Story continues below — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2017

Toronto paramedics said the child was on a bike at the time of the incident.

The driver was apparently treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police told AM640.

There was no information available on whether any charges would be laid.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police.