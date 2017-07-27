Weather
Toronto to see first dry weekend of the summer

By News Anchor  AM640

It’s the news that many people have been waiting for.

Toronto could see its first dry weekend so far this summer, with sunny conditions in the mid-to-high 20s forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday is looking hopeful as well, with mainly sunny conditions expected and a high of 24°C, feeling more like 26°C with the humidex, Environment Canada says.

“We’ve seen some precipitation on Saturdays some weekends, on Sundays others,” Global News Meteorologist Ross Hull said on Thursday. “This of course at Pearson in terms of measurable precipitation.”

Hull expects that news to change, something he’s been predicting since early this week.

The dry weather is also expected to last into early next week, which will be the longest stretch of dry weather so far this summer.

“It looks like we stay dry until Wednesday when there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms,” Hull predicted in his Thursday evening forecast.

The stretch of dry weather is being welcomed, especially at Toronto Islands where residents have seen high levels of flooding this summer.

On Wednesday, Hull said Lake Ontario’s water levels have steadily been decreasing and now measure at 75.64m.

