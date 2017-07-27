Evacuation alerts rescinded for Lake Country wildfire threatened properties
The all-clear has been given for Lake Country residents affected by the wildfire that was deliberately started by an unknown arsonist on July 15th.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted the evacuation alert for 58 properties on Nighthawk, Long and Tyndall roads.
The public is asked to stay out of fire scorched areas and parks and trails are still closed.
The fire destroyed eight houses.
