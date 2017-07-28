Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, July 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

One surge of warm air after another at the upper levels will keep the sun shining over our region.

We will see sun, sun and more sun right through until next week under a stable weather pattern.

Today’s daytime high range: 28C to 36C

~ Duane/Wesla