Alberta teen ‘showing off’ for friends lands himself licence suspension, $1K fine: RCMP

With the August long weekend just around the corner, RCMP in Alberta are warning drivers they will be out in full force to catch anyone not following the rules of the road.

The warning comes two days after a 17-year-old driver from Fort McMurray was handed a 30-day licence suspension and a hefty fine after he was caught speeding over the May long weekend.

The youth, whose name will not be released, was clocked by RCMP driving 197 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. It happened on May 20 on Highway 663, just east of Boyle.

READ MORE: Dashcam captures close call between speeding cars on Edmonton freeway

RCMP said the driver had two passengers in his vehicle at the time. The driver told police he was showing off for his friends, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

The speeding ticket came with mandatory court appearance.

In court on Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to excessive speeding. The youth, who holds a probationary Class 5 Graduated Driver’s Licence (GDL), was sentenced to a 30-day licence suspension and a $1,000 fine.

READ MORE: Edmonton police clock motorcycle going 129 km/h on High Level Bridge

Drivers caught speeding more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit are handed a mandatory court appearance along with their ticket. Convictions come with a maximum fine of $2,300 and a licence suspension of up to 90 days.