Edmonton police seek persons of interest in Callingwood arson cases

Edmonton police are asking for help identifying several persons of interest who may be responsible for nine arson incidents throughout the southwest neighbourhood of Callingwood.

The EPS believes the men may have been involved in setting fires to garbage cans, logs and a propane tank in a dog park near 69 Avenue and 172 Street.

Police released photos captured on surveillance video. They said the images show the suspects lighting fires to garbage dumpsters and cans across Callingwood, including behind a condo unit, at a baseball diamond, a dog park and — three times — next to a school near 62 Avenue and 172 Street.

Detectives started investigating the rash of fires on July 15. The most recent fire was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the Callingwood arson is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.