A timeline of Marrisa Shen’s disappearance from her Burnaby home

The body of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was found last week.

Marrisa Shen was reported missing by her parents on July 18 and her body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park seven hours later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling the young teen’s death a random attack and are asking people in the area to remain “vigilant.”

IHIT is continuing its investigation and has narrowed down the timeline of Shen’s activities before she died.

Timeline of Events:

JULY 18 at 5 p.m. — Police said Shen was at home until dinnertime and that at 5 p.m. she spoke to someone on the phone and was not in distress.

JULY 18 at 6:02 p.m. — Shen left her home near Central Park.

JULY 18 at 11:30 p.m. — Shen’s family reported her missing to police.

JULY 19 at 1:10 a.m. — Tragically, Shen’s body was found in Central Park.

WATCH: Where was Marrisa Shen’s body found in Burnaby’s Central Park?

JULY 21 — IHIT releases video footage of Shen. The video was taken hours before Shen’s last known whereabouts at 6:02 p.m. The video is from an apartment building that was within blocks of the homicide. Shen was wearing a dark t-shirt and shorts.

WATCH: Police release surveillance video of Marrisa Shen

READ MORE: Safety concerns raised about Burnaby’s Central Park following teen’s death

JULY 21 — IHIT and Burnaby RCMP appeal to the public for witnesses who may have seen Shen in the area.

JULY 26 — A week after Shen’s death IHIT and RCMP have no suspects and again appeal to the public for dashcam footage or anyone who may have spotted Shen between the hours of 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. on July 18-19.