Young man in life-threatening condition following stabbing near midtown Toronto

A man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a stabbing near midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police received the call from a passerby around 3:30 p.m., who said a man was possibly stabbed and suffering serious injuries at Oakwood Avenue and Earnscliffe Road.

Officers arrived shortly after and confirmed that a man had been stabbed. He was found laying on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre.

Injs are serious poss life threatening. Man being rushed by emerg run. Reminder: Please move over, allow emerg vehs to pass safely. ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 27, 2017

Police are speaking to witnesses and have not yet confirmed details on a possible suspect(s) in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 13 Division.