Crime
July 27, 2017 6:05 pm

Young man in life-threatening condition following stabbing near midtown Toronto

By News Anchor  AM640

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital Thursday afternoon following a stabbing in Toronto's northwest end.

Global News
A A

A man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a stabbing near midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police received the call from a passerby around 3:30 p.m., who said a man was possibly stabbed and suffering serious injuries at Oakwood Avenue and Earnscliffe Road.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Officers arrived shortly after and confirmed that a man had been stabbed. He was found laying on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre.

READ MORE: 2 men in hospital after stabbing in East York

Police are speaking to witnesses and have not yet confirmed details on a possible suspect(s) in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 13 Division.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Life Threatening Injuries
Man stabbed
Stabbing
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News