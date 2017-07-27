Young man in life-threatening condition following stabbing near midtown Toronto
A man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a stabbing near midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police received the call from a passerby around 3:30 p.m., who said a man was possibly stabbed and suffering serious injuries at Oakwood Avenue and Earnscliffe Road.
Officers arrived shortly after and confirmed that a man had been stabbed. He was found laying on the ground with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics confirmed they transported a man in his 20s to a trauma centre.
Police are speaking to witnesses and have not yet confirmed details on a possible suspect(s) in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 13 Division.
