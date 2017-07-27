Fire Ball ride
Fire Ball ride pulled from Saskatoon Ex after deadly Ohio accident

The Fire Ball ride has been pulled from the Saskatoon Ex after one person was killed and seven others injured in deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

The Fire Ball ride has been pulled from the upcoming Saskatoon Ex following a deadly accident involving the same ride in Ohio.

One person was killed and seven others injured after the thrill ride broke apart Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair.

Video captured by a bystander showed the Fire Ball ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air before crashing into something, with part of the ride flying off.

Screams can be heard as passengers were thrown to the ground.

North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), who operates the midway at the Saskatoon Ex, has pulled the ride from use until the cause of the ride’s failure in Ohio is determined.

“While North American Midway Entertainment is not the midway provider at the Ohio State Fair, due to the tragic accident there (Wednesday) evening we will keep all our Fire Ball rides closed until further notice from the manufacturer for precautionary safety measures,” the company said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.”

Saskatoon Ex and Prairieland Park officials said they were shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic event in Ohio.

They added that they support and endorse the dedication to ride safety and the safety record of NAME and said they are confident in the operation of the midway when it opens on Aug. 8.

