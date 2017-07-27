3 arrests, charges laid in 2 separate drug-related incidents: N.S. RCMP

Three people have been arrested and charged following two separate incidents involving drugs in the past week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say hydromorphone was seized by police after a traffic stop in Inverness on Highway 19 at approximately 8:30 p.m. last Friday. A 25-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released and is set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in September.

On Monday, a Port Hawkesbury home was searched by police about 5 p.m. Officers seized oxycodone, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia from the home and arrested a 54-year-old man and 53-year-old woman.

Both are facing charges of possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking and trafficking oxycodone.

The pair have since been released and are scheduled to appear at Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.