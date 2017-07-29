Here’s what you were talking about this week on social media
From the Global News Social Desk, here are the top stories from the past week that resonated with our audience.
1. Calgary veteran who survived Dunkirk causes a stir at movie premiere
Theatre-goers watching the premiere of Dunkirk at Calgary’s Westhills Cinemas got a surprise encounter — with a 97-year-old man who was actually at the battle in 1940.
The true definition of a viral story, it was shared by pages including Military.com and The Gettysburg Museum Of History. It was also a top post on Reddit. So far, you’ve shared, liked and commented on this story about veteran Ken Sturdy more than 164,000 times.
2. Meet Pumpkin, the 300-kg great white shark swimming in Nova Scotia waters
So there’s a huge great white shark, named Pumpkin, swimming in Nova Scotia waters, feasting on an abundance of seals.
News of this spread quickly, including to National Geographic Canada and WWF Canada. And you shared, liked and commented on this story more than 38,000 times.
3. Loonie hits 80 cents US, first time in 2 years
The loonie hit a milestone of sorts on Monday morning, when it reached over 80 cents US.
Undoubtedly, this was good news for any wanderlusting Canadians. In fact, you shared, liked and commented on this loonie bump more than 45,000 times.
4. Mountie in red serge chasing black bear from Waterton campground captured on video
When was the last time you saw a Mountie in their red serge chasing a black bear through town? Well, it happened. And it was all caught on camera.
This quirky, only-in-Canada story was shared, liked and commented on more than 19,000 times, so far (including by the popular Meanwhile in Canada page).
5. Family in ‘shock’ after permanent residency denied by Immigration Canada due to daughter’s disability
From the Global News #Inadmissible investigation: Business owners Jon and Karissa Warkentin, originally from Colorado, are fighting for the right to stay in Canada with their daughter. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada denied the family’s application for permanent residency because their six-year-old daughter, Karalynn, has an intellectual disability.
The story of this unfortunate situation was shared, liked and commented on by you more than 15,000 times.
