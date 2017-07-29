Here’s what you were talking about this week on social media

From the Global News Social Desk, here are the top stories from the past week that resonated with our audience.

Theatre-goers watching the premiere of Dunkirk at Calgary’s Westhills Cinemas got a surprise encounter — with a 97-year-old man who was actually at the battle in 1940.

The true definition of a viral story, it was shared by pages including Military.com and The Gettysburg Museum Of History. It was also a top post on Reddit. So far, you’ve shared, liked and commented on this story about veteran Ken Sturdy more than 164,000 times.

So there’s a huge great white shark, named Pumpkin, swimming in Nova Scotia waters, feasting on an abundance of seals.

News of this spread quickly, including to National Geographic Canada and WWF Canada. And you shared, liked and commented on this story more than 38,000 times.

The loonie hit a milestone of sorts on Monday morning, when it reached over 80 cents US.

Undoubtedly, this was good news for any wanderlusting Canadians. In fact, you shared, liked and commented on this loonie bump more than 45,000 times.

If you want to order stuff from the US now is the time. — Taylor Clysdale (@TaylorClysdale) July 24, 2017

When was the last time you saw a Mountie in their red serge chasing a black bear through town? Well, it happened. And it was all caught on camera.

This quirky, only-in-Canada story was shared, liked and commented on more than 19,000 times, so far (including by the popular Meanwhile in Canada page).

That's as Canadian as it gets. — James Goldstone (@Goldie1091) July 26, 2017

From the Global News #Inadmissible investigation: Business owners Jon and Karissa Warkentin, originally from Colorado, are fighting for the right to stay in Canada with their daughter. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada denied the family’s application for permanent residency because their six-year-old daughter, Karalynn, has an intellectual disability.

The story of this unfortunate situation was shared, liked and commented on by you more than 15,000 times.

This family is already contributing to Canada. They're going to get the boot due to a child's learning disability? https://t.co/U6TDoC6phB — Sheila Gunn Reid 🐀 (@SheilaGunnReid) July 25, 2017

This makes me embarrassed of the country I'm proud to call my home. Send me the bill, I'll pay the difference. Equality means everyone. — FR0STYLive (@Frosty2Point0) July 25, 2017

