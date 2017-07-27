‘It’ trailer: 1st full-length look at Pennywise the Clown

The first full-length trailer for It was released on Thursday, showing Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) lure little George down into the sewer.

“Here … take it,” the clown smiles as he passes George his lost paper boat.

“When you’re a kid, you think the universe revolves around you,” a chilling voice over from a boy says.

The voice continues: “You think that you’ll always be protected and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that’s not true.”

“When you’re alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don’t even know they’re getting closer. Until it’s too late”

In the story, seven kids are terrorized by “It,” a monster that’s able to transform into whatever people are afraid of. It is the embodiment of your fears: that is, It can take any form. If you’re afraid of birds, for example, It can transform into a huge bird that’ll peck your eyes out.

It usually appears in clown form to appeal to children and resides in the sewers under the town of Derry, Maine. Only kids and those who believe in It can actually see It, so adults aren’t really much help.

The first teaser trailer was released in March for the movie adaptation (it was previously a 1990 TV movie that traumatized an entire generation of kids) and gave a look at the new Pennywise the Clown originally (and terrifyingly) played by legendary actor Tim Curry.

“You’ll float too.”

It, directed by Andy Muschietti and based on Stephen King’s novel, debuts in theatres Sept. 8.

