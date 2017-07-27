Montreal’s Ferris wheel delayed, won’t run until late August

La Grande Roue is being delayed and won’t open until sometime in late August, according to the the Montreal Old Port website.

The 60-metre, 20-storey attraction was supposed to be installed to celebrate the city’s 375th anniversary at the height of tourist season.

Instead, it sits motionless.

“We were thinking about the Ferris wheel because it looked like it has a nice view,” said Victoria Anderson, a tourist from the U.K.

“It’s closed. So, oh well.”

Opening of Montreal's ferris wheel, La Grande Roue, is delayed again. Now slated for late August. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/nLO4UxMTyS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 27, 2017

Excessive rains, which officials say foul pouring concrete, and the construction holiday are both factors in the delay.

“I just found out it’s not open, so I’m very disappointed,” said Amanda Wolf, who is visiting from North Carolina.

The cost of the wheel exceeds $20 million of private money.

It has more than 40 cabins, including a VIP one.

Victoria Anderson and mom had wheel on their list. And it's listed as attraction on their 2017 map. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HV3M4HSFpp — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 27, 2017

Once opened, the wheel is expected to run almost every day of the year, and the cabins are climate-controlled.

Officials say passengers will be able to catch a view of upstate New York from the top of the wheel.