Mayor gets sneak peak of new “Winnipeg” sign

WINNIPEG – The finishing touches have been put on a neon sign that will remind tourists and Manitobans exactly where they are.

The 2.5 meter “Winnipeg” sign was bought by the Canada Summer Games committee and will be placed near the Canadian Museum for Human Rights at The Forks.

On Thursday morning Mayor Brian Bowman and Dayna Spring, President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg got a sneak peak of the illuminted sign.

It was built by SRS signs and will be installed at The Forks Thursday afternoon.