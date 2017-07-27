WestJet pilot surprises daughters on trip to Canada Summer Games

There are dads who get up early to take their kids to soccer or hockey practice. It’s what dads do.

And then there’s Gerry Erlam, whose daughters are competitive divers, taking part in the upcoming Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

The WestJet pilot decided to surprise them at YYC Calgary International Airport Thursday morning with the news that he’d be at the controls for their trip.

Martine and Margo Erlam had no idea their dad had arranged to be assigned to their flight. He kept it from them by telling a little white lie.

“I think they’re a little choked with me this (Thursday) morning, because when they left the house I just gave them a quick peck on the cheek — said I’m heading to the gym, have a good time,” Gerry Erlam explained.

While the Erlam sisters were preparing to check in, their dad showed up in uniform, and they were ecstatic.

“Margie, daddy’s flying us to Winnipeg,” Martine exclaimed.

Margo replied: “Really?”

“I didn’t know he was coming,” Martine said.

The Erlam sisters were already pumped about going to the same competition together — something they said hasn’t happened before.

“It’s so awesome,” Martine said. “My sister’s like my best friend, so I’m so excited that I get to experience this with her, and… I’m kind of used to being her cheerleader at big meets, so it’s really nice that I’m actually getting to go to one with her and cheer her on as another athlete.”

“I’ve never really been to a competition with her, so I’m really excited for her, because I go to a lot of competitions without her, so it will be nice to have her with me,” Margo said.

And having their dad along for the trip to Winnipeg makes the competition even more special.

“I love when my dad flies,”said a beaming Martine.