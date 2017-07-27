Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tops Bill Gates as world’s richest person with fortune over $90B

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, has jumped ahead of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to be crowned as the richest person in the world by having a fortune hitting US$90 billion.

As Forbes points out, Bezos had a net worth of $90.6 billion, placing him $500 million above Gates, thanks to a surge in Amazon shares.

According to CNBC, Amazon’s share price jumped by more than $15 overnight while Microsoft was down slightly.

The boss of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, is the seventh person to be crowned the world’s richest person since Forbes began tracking the wealthy in 1987. Bezos first made the Forbes 400 list in 1998, with a net worth of $1.6 billion, shortly after his internet company went public.

Bezos started the year as the fourth wealthiest person before surpassing Warren Buffett and business tycoon Amancio Ortega, Bloomberg reported.

As Forbes notes, both Gates and Buffet have given away large amounts of their fortunes and have encouraged other billionaires to give at least half of their wealth to charities.

Earlier this month, Buffett donated about $3.17 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other charities, marking his largest contribution in a more than decade-long plan to give away his fortune.

The only others to surpass Gates as the world’s richest person were Buffet and Mexican business mogul Carlos Slim.

Bezos founded Amazon.com in 1994, when he began selling books out of his garage.