K9 unit helps OPP nab suspect wanted for erratic driving in London and Middlesex Centre

Numerous charges are pending against a 30-year-old man after the OPP Canine Unit helped officers track down a suspect reported for erratic driving in the city of London and in Middlesex Centre.

READ MORE: Dog on demand: UVIC library loans out canine companion to students

OPP received calls about a dark blue or black SUV on Sharon Drive at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday and the description of the vehicle matched that of one reported to London police earlier in the day.

An officer with the Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation Police Service noticed the vehicle at 3:50 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop on Elijah Road but the suspect then took off on foot into a nearby wooded area.

READ MORE: Ontario driver charged after trying to pass off doll as passenger in HOV lane: police

Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police, Middlesex OPP, and the West Region OPP’s Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team were called in to search the area.

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are also looking into reports that the SUV reported to police was involved in a minor crash, causing minor damage and no injuries.