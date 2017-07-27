Serious crash closes section of Glendon Dr. near Mount Brydges

One person has been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries after a serious crash along Glendon Drive.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police say the collision between a farm tractor and a vehicle happened at Glendon Drive and Troops Road just outside of Mount Brydges at roughly 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

Const. Kevin VanRooyen tells AM980 one person was transported to hospital by ambulance, but information about their identity and current condition isn’t available at this time.

VanRooyen says they expect Glendon Drive will remain closed between Springwell Road and Highway 402 for at least six hours as investigators work on scene.

Stay with AM980 for the latest on this developing story.