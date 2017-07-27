Canada
July 27, 2017 11:00 am

Quebec bus driver allegedly attacked over cat

By The Canadian Press

A bus driver in Quebec is recovering after a passenger allegedly hit him in the head with a baseball bat.

Sherbrooke police say a male suspect got on the city bus Wednesday evening carrying a cat which he later took out of its cage.

The man became aggressive when the driver told him the animal needed to remain in the cage.

The 24-year-old suspect fled following the altercation but was later arrested.

He is expected to appear in court this morning to face a charge of armed assault causing bodily harm.

The driver’s life is not in danger.

