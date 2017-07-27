Crime
July 27, 2017 8:27 am
Updated: July 27, 2017 8:28 am

Nova Scotia RCMP lay 2nd-degree murder charge in South Rawdon homicide

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A collection of items left near the location of a fatal fire in South Rawdon, N.S.

Alexa MacLean/Global News
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Laura Ross in the community of South Rawdon.

Ross’s body was discovered on April 3 after RCMP were called to investigate a fatal structure fire that had occurred in a detached shed. Her remains were discovered inside.

An autopsy was conducted and the investigation concluded that the fire was intentionally set and that the death was a homicide.

Joshua Eric Crowell of Upper Sackville was arrested by police on Wednesday and now faces a second-degree murder charge.

“Today’s charge is the direct result of the significant amount of time and resources dedicated to finding the person responsible for this tragic and untimely death,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson with Nova Scotia RCMP.

“Although it will not bring Laura back, it is our hope that we are able to provide much needed answers to her family.”

Crowell is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Shubenacadie this morning.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

