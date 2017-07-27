Nova Scotia RCMP lay 2nd-degree murder charge in South Rawdon homicide
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of Laura Ross in the community of South Rawdon.
Ross’s body was discovered on April 3 after RCMP were called to investigate a fatal structure fire that had occurred in a detached shed. Her remains were discovered inside.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP determine fatal fire in South Rawdon to be homicide
An autopsy was conducted and the investigation concluded that the fire was intentionally set and that the death was a homicide.
Joshua Eric Crowell of Upper Sackville was arrested by police on Wednesday and now faces a second-degree murder charge.
READ MORE: No injuries reported in Quinpool Road house fires
“Today’s charge is the direct result of the significant amount of time and resources dedicated to finding the person responsible for this tragic and untimely death,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson with Nova Scotia RCMP.
“Although it will not bring Laura back, it is our hope that we are able to provide much needed answers to her family.”
Crowell is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Shubenacadie this morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.