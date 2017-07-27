Calgary firefighters assaulted and threatened with weapon during Wednesday fire call

Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday evening after firefighters responding to a call at a building in the Beltline were assaulted.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 15 Avenue S.W. just before 6 p.m. for reports that a fire alarm was going off.

While on scene, police said two firefighters encountered a man in the stairwell of the building who allegedly assaulted them and threatened them with a weapon.

The man then returned to his apartment, at which time the firefighters called police and left the building.

When police arrived they broke down the door to the suspect’s apartment and took him into custody, as well as a woman who was also in the apartment.

Four police officers were treated after they were pepper sprayed during the arrest.

Police said in a Wednesday news release that charges are pending against the man.

The suspect is also undergoing a mental health assessment, according to police.