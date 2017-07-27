COMMENTARY: Maybe we need a referendum on referendums

On a daily basis, we see U.S. President Donald Trump seem to tweet the wrong thing, whether it’s about Russia or one of his appointees or transgender soldiers.

All politicians have to be careful of what they say, because the social media soldiers are loaded and ready to shoot.

Brian Jean, who’s running for the leadership of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, says he will advocate for a photo radar referendum for every community.

You would have thought that would bring instant stardom, but no, some keyboard correcters are accusing him of trying to buy votes. Others wonder why he does not want the law enforced.

Of course, the speeders have yet to vote.

Speeding is also an issue in Massachusetts, where a man named Kelly has slowed down speeders in his neighbourhood with a life-sized cut-out of a Crown Victoria police cruiser. Covered with aluminum, it’s even reflective at night.

When some speeders realize they’ve been had, they extend their middle finger, I’m guessing to push up their glasses.

Cut-out Kelly did not want to wait for politicians to act on speeding.

Brian Jean hopes a vote on speed traps will help get him elected.

No word what Trump would do about speeders. Maybe build a wall to keep them out. Maybe just ban them.

Let me know what you think about Brian Jean’s photo radar referendum idea.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.