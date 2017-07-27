Princeton family stays strong despite losing home to fire

Layla Bird came to Princeton to live with her son Will nine years ago.

Theirs was the first home to be lost to the Princeton-area wildfire.

The 81-year-old is no stranger to adversity.

She was a single mother to four children, and is a survivor of stage-four cancer.

Now, in the wake of losing her home, she hasn’t lost her sense of humour.

“When there’s a fire coming down the hill and you haven’t even finished making lunch, it’s kind of inconvenient,” Bird said.

Bird was alone in the house when the fire broke out.

She grabbed the sprinkler and tried to fight the flames herself, but to no avail.

Eventually, emergency officials forced her to leave with little more than the clothes on her back.

Bird says she has lost things that can never be replaced, including letters written to her by her mother and father.

Still, the family is grateful for the support they have received.

“Everyone I know has offered to help,” Bird said.

Already, the senior is looking forward to rebuilding, and continuing to live in the community she has become a part of.

with files from Lauren Pullen