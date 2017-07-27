Cobourg-area home heavily damaged by fire

A home north of Cobourg was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton Township firefighters arrived on the scene on Division Street to find a detached garage fully engulfed and spreading to the house and a car parked in the driveway. The smoke could be seen for kilometres.

The garage, the house and the car were destroyed.

Northumberland News reports a family of three lived in the home but it’s believed they had left prior to the fire breaking out.

Two searches of the scene for victims by firefighters found nothing

The cause is under investigation and an estimate of damage has not been made yet.