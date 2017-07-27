COMMENTARY: Forgot password? How about a microchip implantation?

A Wisconsin company floated the idea of implanting a microchip in the hands of employees instead of carrying around an ID card.

All of your company info is in the chip allowing you to do business without a tether.

Three Square Market (32M) was surprised when the majority of employees said, ‘yeah we’re in’.

There was a time when even the suggestion of a public security camera drew public outcry.

Now we have even more technology on our smart phone, with no concern and now an implanted chip.

I’ve often said it would be cool to simply tap your head against a gas pump or bank machine for service.

It’s tough to remember all those passwords.

Some are questioning security, ownership, health, lack of privacy, the younger generation doesn’t seem to care.

After all, many pets have chips implanted in their bodies.

Some predict robots will replace humans.

Maybe not. Perhaps we’ll all just become robots.

Chips and all.